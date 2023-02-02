ILT20: Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals by 22 runs

The Vipers, who have already qualified for the playoffs, were too strong for the Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sherfane Rutherford of Desert Vipers plays a shot during the match against Dubai Capitals. -- Supplied photo

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 10:13 PM

The Desert Vipers showed their class with an emphatic display of all-round brilliance in their 22-run victory over the Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 on Thursday.

The Vipers, who have already qualified for the playoffs, were too strong for the Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A brilliant 80-run fifth-wicket partnership between Sam Billings (54, 48 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) and the swashbuckling Sherfane Rutherford (50, 23 balls, 6 sixes) set the platform for the Vipers who made 182 for seven in 20 overs.

But the Vipers were in trouble after losing four wickets for just 76 runs in the 11th over.

Just when a big total seemed out of their reach, Billings and Rutherford turned the tide decisively with the latter going on a six-hitting spree at the magnificent Dubai stadium.

Rohan Mustafa (31, 21 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes), the UAE all-rounder, played his part well at the top order.

But Englishman Alex Hales (1) failed for the third straight time, having scored an astonishing 418 runs in the previous five matches of the tournament.

In reply, the Capitals were never in the hunt, ending their innings at 160 for seven.

They lost the momentum after losing the veteran Indian player Robin Uthappa (31, 20 balls, 5 fours) in the fifth over of the innings.

Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza (41, 32 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) and West Indian Rovman Powell (33, 25 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) failed to convert their starts as the Vipers bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Sheldon Cottrell (2/36) and Luke Wood (2/36) were impressive with the ball.

But it was the Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (1/25) who was brilliant once again in the middle overs, never allowing the batsmen to free their arms.

The comprehensive victory have ensured a top-two finish for leaders Vipers (14 points from nine matches).

Meanwhile, the fifth-placed Capitals (seven points from nine matches) now need a miracle to reach the playoffs of the tournament.

Brief scores

Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals by 22 runs.

Desert Vipers 182 for seven in 20 overs (Sam Billings 54, Sherfane Rutherford 50, Rohan Mustafa 31, Tom Curran 17; Fred Klaassen 3/34)

Dubai Capitals 160 for seven in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 41, Robin Uthappa 30; Sheldon Cottrell 2/36, Luke Wood 2/36, Gus Atkinson 1/14, Wanindu Hasaranga 1/25)

Today’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

6 pm UAE Time