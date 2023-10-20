Watch: Australia's David Warner celebrates World Cup century in 'Pushpa' style

His connection with the Telugu film industry dates back to the association with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner celebrates his century during the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia in Bengaluru. — PTI

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 8:11 PM

Australian batter David Warner scored his maiden World Cup 2023 century against Pakistan on Friday in Bengaluru. The opening batter required just 85 deliveries to bring up his fifth ODI World Cup century. To celebrate the moment, Warner recreated Indian actor Allu Arjun’s signature move from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

David Warner’s admiration for Allu Arjun and Telugu movies is an open secret. The southpaw had even danced to the tunes of chartbuster Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise, earlier this month during Australia’s World Cup 2023 warm-up fixture against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Warner had even celebrated a catch in Pushpa style in the same match.

And who can forget Warner grooving to the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR?

David Warner’s inextricable connection with the Telugu film industry dates back to his association with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 36-year-old had plied his trade for the Hyderabad-based franchise from 2014 to 2020. He had played a key role in guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016. Warner had scored 848 runs in that season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the very next IPL season, Warner emerged as the highest scorer having amassed 641 runs.

Previously, Warner had congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the prestigious Indian National Award this year. The Telugu star had won the Best Actor prize for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. With this, Allu Arjun became the first actor from the Telugu film industry to claim the title of the best actor. “Congrats and Well Done, Allu Arjun,” Warner had written on Instagram Stories.

Well, it doesn’t end here. Warner even gave his review after watching the film. In the picture, Warner’s face is morphed into Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj. The heartfelt note by the Aussie batter read, “How good that Allu Arjun took out the Filmfare awards for Pushpa. Such an amazing achievement and we loved it so much. Well done and congrats to all involved.”

Coming back to the World Cup, David Warner pulled a devastating knock of 163 off just 124 balls against Pakistan. Warner’s power-packed innings comprised 14 boundaries and nine sixes.

