Pakistan chase history and huge Aussie total in Bangalore

Big scoring World Cup match looks set for a thrilling finish at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Australia’s David Warner plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. - PTI

By Agencies Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 7:36 PM

Pakistan recorded the highest successful chase at the World Cup to beat Sri Lanka and will have to do it again if they hope to beat Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Satdium in Bangalore on Friday.

The Green Shirts claimed the record on October 10 at Hyderabad when they successful chased down 345 runs.

The target this time is a daunting 368 as Shaheen Afridi clinched 5 wickets while Haris Rauf took 3 wickets to keep the Australian batters under leash in the final 15 overs.

And they were giving it a good shot despite losing three precious wickets to reach 200 at the end of the 30th over with Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel at the crease.

Pakistan still required 165 runs to win from 19.3 overs with 7 wickets remaining

Earlier, when Usama Mir grassed a dolly catch off David Warner he kept up Pakistan's unwanted tradition of dropping catches against Australia.

Warner miscued a lofted shot off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the fifth over but the ball sneaked through the hands of a confused Mir at mid-on.

Warner, 10 at the time, punished Pakistan by cracking his 21st ODI century, fifth in all World Cup matches, and went on to score 163 in a total of 367-9.

Warner's drop continued Pakistan's sloppiness in crucial Australia matches, starting at the 2015 World Cup.

In the quarter-final at Adelaide, Pakistan were defending a paltry 214-run target.

Australia were in a spot of bother at 83-3 when Rahat Ali grassed a simple catch off Shane Watson's miscued hook off pacer Wahab Riaz.

Watson recovered to hit 64 not out in Australia's six-wicket win on the way to lifting the World Cup for the fifth time.

Four years later in Taunton, Asif Ali dropped Aaron Finch off Riaz in the slips with the opener on 37. Finch went on to score 82 in Australia's 41-run win.

In the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai, Pakistan's Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade at deep mid-wicket when Australia needed 22 off the last two overs.

Brief scores

Australia 367 - for 9 wickets in 40 overs

Pakistan 200 for 3 wickets in 30 overs.