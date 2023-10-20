India's Hardik Pandya to miss World Cup match against New Zealand after injury

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the third ball of the ninth over while trying to stop a shot by Litton Das with his foot

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 1:18 PM

Indian cricket team faced a massive scare after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was injured in their World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the third ball of the ninth over while trying to stop a shot by Litton Das with his foot. Pandya went off the field straight away.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said that Pandya will not be “taking the flight to Dharamsala” where India are scheduled to face New Zealand on Sunday. The Indian cricket board confirmed that Pandya will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India is set to play England.

Pandya will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI medical team.

As per a report published by an Indian news outlet, Pandya was scheduled to be taken to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday where he would be monitored by a doctor from England and probably administered injections.

“He will be heading to Bengaluru where he has been asked to report to the NCA. The medical team assessed his ankle scan report and it looks he will be fine by taking an injection. The BCCI consulted a specialist doctor in England and they too were of the similar opinion. He will be missing the next game,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the local media outlet.

Pandya’s injury was a major concern for Team India and skipper Rohit Sharma talked about it after defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets. "He (Pandya) pulled up a bit sore. There is no major damage, that is good for us. But obviously, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required,” Rohit said.

Pandya was seen celebrating India’s victory over Bangladesh along with his teammates in the dressing room.

Hosts India have started the World Cup with a bang notching wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. India need Pandya as they try to win the Cup on home soil after 12 years. Pandya is a vital cog for India in white-ball cricket because he is from a rare breed of all-rounders — those who can hit the big shots and then bowl with express pace.

Pandya scalped two wickets against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. He has not yet received many chances to showcase his prowess with the bat at the World Cup. His ODI strike rate of 110.35 and an average of 34.01 speak volumes about his talent.

