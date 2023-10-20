UAE

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss and opt to bowl against Australia

The match is taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
by

Web Desk

Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM

Last updated: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the World Cup match on Friday.

The match is taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Playing XIs:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

