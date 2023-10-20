Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss and opt to bowl against Australia

The inaugural games will now feature the league’s top stars in a celebration of unity through sport
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the World Cup match on Friday.
The match is taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Playing XIs:
Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.
Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.
ALSO READ:
The inaugural games will now feature the league’s top stars in a celebration of unity through sport
As many as 36 teams will be represented at the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) event which twill be played at the National Course
Qualifying for the season long Race to Obidos in Portugal continues as Emirates Golf Club Ladies’ Section hosts the UAE International Pairs
She was one of eight new proposed members to join the Olympic body at its session in Mumbai
Now in its fourth edition, the event is aimed at preparing the country's next Olympians
Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
Ananyaa Sood hits a career-first hole-in-one on the par three 12th hole at the Faldo course
Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council says the emirate boasts an abundance of positives required for the ultimate success of international events