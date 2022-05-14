Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Pakistan announces 3-day national mourning

The flag will be flown at half-mast during this period

By Wam Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 9:56 AM

The Government of Pakistan has announced a three-day national mourning from Friday till Sunday in solidarity with the UAE over the "sad demise of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

A statement issued on Friday said that the National Flag shall also fly at half-mast during the mourning period.

Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

In a tweet, Alvi said: "My heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan has lost a true friend. May Allah rest his soul in peace."

ALSO READ:

In addition, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon also announced a mourning period of three days.