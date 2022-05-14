Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Pakistan announces 3-day national mourning

UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
The Government of Pakistan has announced a three-day national mourning from Friday till Sunday in solidarity with the UAE over the "sad demise of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."
A statement issued on Friday said that the National Flag shall also fly at half-mast during the mourning period.
Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sheikh Khalifa.
In a tweet, Alvi said: "My heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan has lost a true friend. May Allah rest his soul in peace."
ALSO READ:
In addition, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon also announced a mourning period of three days.
UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
Leaders, dignitaries gather to pay last respects
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Officials and delegates pay emotional tributes to late president
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Prayers were also held across mosques in the UAE
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
FNC members hail his visionary leadership, due to which the nation has achieved one of the world's highest rates of female participation in the government
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a beacon of harmony and tolerance," says the statement
Sheikh Khalifa16 hours ago