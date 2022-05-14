Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa in poem

The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a special tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a poem titled 'In the Eternal Paradise'.
Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73. He was renowned for being a good listener, modest, generous and interested in his people, frequently conducting direct outreach through official missions and other occasions.
In the poem, Sheikh Mohammed condoles with the people of the UAE, as well as the rest of the world, over the loss of Sheikh Khalifa, who he describes as his mentor. He also prays to Allah Almighty to bless the late leader of the nation.
The Dubai Ruler's poem concludes with a message of support for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
"He is a true carrier of the legacy of (Sheikh Khalifa). May God grant him patience and lighten up his path," Sheikh Mohammed wrote. "We pledge our allegiance and support to him with love and honesty because obeying the ruler is a duty."
Leaders, Emiratis and expats in the UAE are grieving the loss of their beloved leader, who successfully steered the country into the 21st century with a string of revolutionary legal and visa reforms. The bereaved country has declared a 40-day state mourning that started on Friday.
