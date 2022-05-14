Watch: Mohamed bin Zayed performs funeral prayer for Sheikh Khalifa

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on Friday performed the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed was joined by other members of the Nahyan family. They accompanied the body of the late Sheikh Khalifa to his final resting place at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.
Funeral prayers were held in mosques across the country after Maghrib (sunset). Citizens and residents came together to observe the prayers for the UAE President, who passed away on Friday at the age of 73.
Watch the funeral prayer below:
