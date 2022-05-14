Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Mohamed bin Zayed receives world leaders' condolences

Flags will be flown at half-mast during this time
Sheikh Khalifa
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received phone calls from several world leaders, during which they offered their condolences on the passing of late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Mohamed received condolences from King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defenc of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; US President Joe Biden; and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The heads of state expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohamed, the honourable Al Nahyan Family and the people of the UAE over this great loss. They noted the merits of the late UAE leader, his good deeds and his great role in serving his nation and humanity at large.
They spoke highly of his significant contributions to strengthening the relations between the UAE and their countries, and hailed the globally-acclaimed civilisational and developmental drive he spearheaded in his country.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed during the phone calls, and prayed to provide the leaders of the these nations with continued good health and well-being.
