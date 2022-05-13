Sheikh Khalifa passes away: 5 Mena countries announce three days of mourning

Flags will be flown at half-mast during this time

By Web Desk Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 6:23 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 7:16 PM

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon on Friday announced three days of mourning to mark the passing of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE government announced 40 days of mourning for Sheikh Khalifa, who served as president since 2004 after the death of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation's Founding Father.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in his message of condolence, said, "Sincere condolences to the leadership, government and people of the UAE and to my brother Sheikh Abdullah on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who devoted his life to serving his country, people, and the Arab and Islamic nations."

The Diwan of Royal Court of Oman announced that the Sultanate will observe a three-day mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast across public and private sector entities, from Friday, May 13, to Sunday, May 15.

Meanwhile, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressed his heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership and its people.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a memorandum, noting that all administrations, official institutions and municipalities will be closed until Sunday.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of of Abu Dhabi.