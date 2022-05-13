Sheikh Khalifa passes away: India to observe one-day national mourning

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment

Fri 13 May 2022

India announced one day of state mourning on Saturday, May 14 following the demise of resident His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a communication issued by the Union Home Ministry to all states and union territories on Friday, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on May 14 throughout the country.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment, the communication said.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday. He was 73. He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder and first President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004.

