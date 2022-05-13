Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Tributes pour in from world leaders

They express their condolences on the loss of a visionary leader

File photos

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 3:55 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 6:03 PM

World Leaders are mourning the passing away of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced death of the Abu Dhabi Ruler on Friday, May 13.

Since then, tributes have started pouring in from different parts of the world.

Hailing Sheikh Khalifa as a “true partner”, the US President Joe Biden, on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, added, “Sheikh Khalifa was a friend of the United States throughout his decades-long tenure as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and in his earlier role as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. On behalf of the American people, I offer my condolences to Sheikh Khalifa’s family and all Emiratis as they mourn this great loss. We will honour his memory by continuing to strengthen the long-standing ties between the governments and people of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”

From India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest sympathies today. “I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences to the people of the UAE.

“Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend. We send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace,” he tweeted.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi offered his condolences on Friday. The Iraqi news agency said, “With much sadness and great sorrow, we received the news of the departure of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates."

He added, "We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the leadership of the UAE and its honourable people, and we are confident that the pioneering path that the late great man drew will continue with the efforts of the country's leadership and people."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted: “On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the death of His Excellency the President of the State, Sheikh #Khalifa Benzaid Al-Nahyan. I also extend my condolences to my friend Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization extended his deepest condolence, “My heartfelt condolences to the people of the UAE for the death of their President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in peace.”

Jordanian King Abdullah II, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi also offered their condolences via Twitter.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his condolences on social media. "Truly saddened to learn of the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan President of the UAE & Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was a great friend of Pakistan & a visionary leader of his people. My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to the Royal family & the Emirati people," he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will travel to the UAE to attend funeral of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.