Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Mohamed bin Zayed mourns loss of brother and mentor

The announcement follows the directives of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, mourned the loss of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Khalifa bin Zayed.. my brother, my mentor, my teacher. May your soul rest in peace,” said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
He added: “The UAE has lost a dear citizen, a leader of its empowerment phase, and the custodian of its journey. His achievements, wisdom, generosity and initiatives echo in every corner of the nation.”
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today, Friday, May 13. He was 73 years old.
