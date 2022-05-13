Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Mohamed bin Zayed mourns loss of brother and mentor

“The UAE has lost a dear citizen, a leader of its empowerment phase, and the custodian of its journey," says the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 3:27 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, mourned the loss of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Khalifa bin Zayed.. my brother, my mentor, my teacher. May your soul rest in peace,” said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He added: “The UAE has lost a dear citizen, a leader of its empowerment phase, and the custodian of its journey. His achievements, wisdom, generosity and initiatives echo in every corner of the nation.”

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today, Friday, May 13. He was 73 years old.

