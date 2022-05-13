Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed: A life in pictures

The UAE President passed away on May 13

Published: Fri 13 May 2022

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, May 13.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first President since the formation of the Union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

Since becoming the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a major restructuring of both the Federal Government and the government of Abu Dhabi.

After being elected as the President, Sheikh Khalifa launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development, placing the prosperity of UAE citizens and residents at the core. Below, he's pictured receiving Ramadan greetings from senior army, police officers and commanders.

His key objectives as the president of the UAE was to continue on the path laid down by his father Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy, he said "will continue to be the beacon guiding us into the future, a prosperous future where security and stability will reign."

Sheikh Khalifa is pictured below with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Qatari Emir Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmud al-Said before the start of the 31st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Abu Dhabi on December 6, 2010.

Under his reign, the UAE has witnessed an accelerated development that ensured decent living for the people calling the country home.

Sheikh Khalifa and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, are pictured sharing a light moment during an inspection at the Saadiyat Island Bridge.

Sheikh Khalifa was known for being a good listener, modest, and deeply interested in the affairs of his people.

He was a much-loved figure in the UAE, as well as the rest of the world. He frequently conducted direct outreach through official missions and other occasions.