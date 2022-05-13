Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Foreign missions in the UAE mourn demise of UAE President

Condolences pour in from embassies and consulates in the country

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:04 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 8:24 PM

Condolence message poured in from embassies and consulates across UAE after the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The US mission in the UAE tweeted: "The United States expresses its deep condolences to the UAE’s President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s family and the people of the UAE. He was a true friend of the United States."

British Ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, expressed heartfelt condolences, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan. On behalf of the British Government and the British people I would like to express to the UAE our most heartfelt condolences," he tweeted.

The Philippine Consulate said that Sheikh Khalifa was a great leader who showed kindness and hospitality to thousands of Filipinos who have considered the UAE their home away from home.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai expresses on behalf of the Filipino people its deepest condolences to the people and Government of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE. His life and leadership have significantly contributed to the remarkable progress of the UAE and and he was responsible for raising the country’s stature to what it is today,” they said in their message.

Andrea Matteo Fontana, European Union Ambassador to the UAE took toTwitter to express his condolences.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the UAE upon the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. May he rest in peace. We mourn with you on this very sad day.”

F-M Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE tweeted:"UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today. A day of mourning for many. My thoughts go to his family and friends."

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, tweeted his grief on losing the wise leader.

“Today I join my fellow citizens in mourning. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa's guiding influence made the UAE what it is today, and he will be forever remembered. May his memory be a blessing,” he tweeted.

“Sheikh Khalifa's outstanding leadership made an unforgettable mark. The impact he has made can never be understated, and he will forever be in the hearts of everyone in the UAE,” he further said.

The flag at the Indian Consulate in Dubai will fly half-mast to mourn the passing away Sheikh Khalifa. “We offer our deepest condolences on the sad demise of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. In this moment of grief, we share the sorrows of our Emirati brothers and sisters,” the Indian Consulate Dubai tweeted.

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

“We deeply mourn the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” he said.

“He will be remembered as a leader who modernized and empowered the United Arab Emirates. This laid the foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship,” Dr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Kamal R Vaswani, Singapore Ambassador to the UAE, extended his deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. “His Highness dedicated his life to serving the people of the UAE. The country achieved tremendous prosperity and enhanced its international reputation during his reign. Our thoughts are with the people of the UAE during this time of bereavement,” he tweeted.

Heidi Venamore PSM, Australian Embassy, expressed her solace via twitter. “We express our sincerest condolences to the people and government of the UAE at the passing of their President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” he posted.

The German Embassy in Abu Dhabi also sent condolences over Twitter. “We would like to convey our deepest condolences on the passing of the President of the United Arab Emirates H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his family and the people of the UAE,” the Embassy said in the tweet.

A condolence message was also sent by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany. “It is with great sadness that we received the news of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates,” said Fischer.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the leadership and the people of the UAE, and especially to His Highness' family. May they find consolation in this time of mourning. His Highness guided the United Arab Emirates with wisdom and vision as President since 2004. Under his leadership prosperity and stability increased and the UAE's internationally respected stature grew further. His Highness was a good friend to Germany. At the moment of his passing, we commit to strengthen further the bonds of friendship between the UAE and Germany which His Highness was so instrumental in building. May he rest in eternal peace,” Fischer added.

The Maldives Embassy in the UAE expressed condolences on the behalf of their country to the people of UAE. “Deeply saddened about the demise of the beloved President of UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On behalf of the Embassy, Govt. & the people of Maldives, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, Government, & the people of UAE,”

The Embassy of Israel in Abu Dhabi expressed deepest condolences on the loss of Sheikh Khalifa. "May his memory and legacy be a blessing," they said.

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia for the UAE offered solace on behalf of his country. “We would like to convey our deep condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. We pray that Allah have mercy on him and give strength to the royal family and the people of the UAE,” said Bagis.

