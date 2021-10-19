Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties
A strong earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Turkey’s disaster management agency said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck some 155 kilometres (96 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province, at 8:32am.
Kas’ district governor, Saban Arda Yazici, said authorities had not received any reports of damage or injury in Kas or its environs.
Turkey sits on top of major faultlines and earthquakes are frequent.
At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.
ALSO READ:
>> Egypt: Residents report quake in Cairo, other cities
>> Pakistan: At least 20 killed in earthquake, PM Imran Khan orders urgent assistance
-
MENA
Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish...
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties READ MORE
-
MENA
Egypt: Residents report quake in Cairo, other...
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Diver recovers crusader sword from Israel seabed
It is believed to be around 900 years old READ MORE
-
MENA
Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large... READ MORE
-
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work,...
82 per cent of expats are optimistic life in the UAE will return to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE surpasses US, UK to rank 11th in nation brand
Successful handling of Covid-19 and achievements in science and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish...
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...
Authorities have blamed rule-breakers and unvaccinated people for the ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021
18 October 2021
Education
CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12
18 October 2021
MENA
Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait