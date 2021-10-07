Pakistan: At least 20 killed in earthquake, PM Imran Khan orders urgent assistance
The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck early hours of Thursday; rescue workers said most of the dead were women, children.
At least 20 people were killed and about 300 injured on Thursday when a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Pakistan in the early hours as many of the victims were asleep, the Disaster Management Authority said.
Rescue workers said most of those killed were women and children.
The earthquake struck at the relatively shallow depth of 20 km with an epicentre 102 km east of the city of Quetta, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
More than 100 mud houses collapsed and many buildings were damaged. Television footage showed buildings with gaping cracks, caved in roofs and crumpled walls.
Hundreds of people were homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner of Harnai district in Balochistan province, told Reuters.
"I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims and for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.
"My condolences and prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones."
I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation. My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 7, 2021
Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck. Stunned residents later gathered in the streets in the dark. CCTV footage aired on Geo television showed transport trucks shaking.
As rescuers searched through the rubble, some of the injured were treated on stretchers in the street under telephone torch light.
"The earthquake struck at around 3am The seriously injured people are in hospital and they are waiting for ambulances to be moved to Quetta," said resident Muzaffar Khan Tareen.
An army helicopter was airlifted at least nine of the seriously injured to Quetta, the state-run Associated Press Pakistan reported.
Aftershocks were being felt across the region.
Pakistan sits on top of colliding tectonic plates and earthquakes are common.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta in 1935, killing between 30,000 and 60,000 people and destroying much of the city.
In 2005, about 73,000 people were killed by a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck about 95 km northeast of the capital, Islamabad.
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises to 20.37 versus UAE dirham
Gains in Indian equities boost rupee against other currencies. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 204 days
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO working to get Covid-19 medical supplies to...
North Korea has yet to report a single case of Covid-19, but outside... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines’ Vice President Robredo to run...
The 56-year-old is a human rights lawyer and leads the opposition. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Watch immersive theatre shows at Al...
Artists in Motion — led by director Richard Lindsay — is... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'UAE's Venus mission more complex than ...
The minister shares how the country is preparing for its next space... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 4-yr-old girl dies days after fall from...
The critically injured girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Expo 2020: Up to 8-day paid leave announced in 5...
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the mega fair... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?