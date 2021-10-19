MENA
Egypt: Residents report quake in Cairo, other cities

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on October 19, 2021
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and buildings shaking

A quake shook Cairo and other cities in Egypt at 0535 GMT on Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses and social media postings.

Alexandria, on the Mediterranean coast, and Assiut, in Upper Egypt, were among cities where people said on social media they felt their houses and buildings shaking.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the authorities.

