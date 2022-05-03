Watch: Sharjah Airport greets passengers with a special Eid Al Fitr gift

Travellers are being greeted with the surprise at the immigration

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 4:02 PM

Passengers at the Sharjah airport are being greeted with a special gift this Eid Al Fitr.

In a heart-warming video posted on their Instagram page, staff and officials at the Sharjah airport are seen welcoming incoming travellers with Arabic coffee and Eidiya. Travellers are being greeted with the surprise at the immigration.

Eidiya is the tradition of giving gifts or cash to younger members of the family by older relatives, family or friends to mark the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Beautiful white gift boxes wrapped in a brown tussle with a note saying Eid Mubarak is being handed out to travellers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The video shows pleasantly surprised, smiling passengers humbly accepting these gifts.

Some are initially taken aback by this act of generosity, while children look delighted to receive these Eid gift boxes.

Sharjah Airport has recorded more than three million passengers travelling through the airport in the first quarter of 2022.

This reflects an increase of 119.2 per cent as compared to 1.3 million passengers in the same period last year.

The aircraft movement also rose during the January-March quarter as the number of flights surged 89 per cent to 21,336 from 11,279 in the same quarter in 2021.

In terms of cargo movement, the airport recorded more than 39,566 tonnes during the first three months of this year, reflecting an increase of 26.39 per cent compared to last year, with 14.457 thousand tonnes in March alone.