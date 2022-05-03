Photos: India, Pakistan celebrate Eid Al Fitr with religious zeal and fervour

Families came together early on Tuesday morning while many people shared hugs and wishes

An elderly Muslim man exchanges greetings with children after offering special Eid prayers in Karachi. Photo: AFP

As the month-long fasting observed by Muslims during Ramadan came to an end, devotees across India and Pakistan offered prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr in large numbers on Tuesday.

In India, a sea of devotees were able to offer prayers in large numbers at various mosques on the occasion. Braving the rain in West Bengal, devotees offered namaz in huge numbers at Red Road in Kolkata.

Meanwhile in the capital, New Delhi, hundreds assembled in the Jama Masjid, one of India’s largest mosques, while offering Eid prayers there for the first time in over two years due to pandemic restrictions.

With no coronavirus restrictions after a gap of two years, Pakistan Muslims are celebrating Eid today, May 3, with religious zeal and fervour.

A large number of people participated in the early morning special prayers across the country. Most of the families went to meet their relatives to celebrate Eid while the day also witnesses traditional food items being prepared at homes. The parents also visited parks and other recreational spots with their children.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like ‘Hath Ka Seviyan’, ‘Nammak Ka Seviyan’, ‘Chakle Ka Seviyan’ and ‘Laddu Seviyan’. All these variants can be used in the dish called ‘Sheerkurma’, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

