Family gathering, lavish feasts, camping out; how Abu Dhabi residents are celebrating Eid

Worshippers devoted the morning hours to prayers at mosques before the festivity

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 2 May 2022, 8:31 PM

The return of traditional Eid Al Fitr celebrations has generated great excitement for residents in the UAE, as family gatherings and meet-ups were on everyone's lists.

With further ease of Covid-19 restrictions, people in Abu Dhabi celebrated the occasion with great excitement and caution. Worshippers devoted the morning hours to prayers at mosques, though seniors and children largely stayed home. Wearing masks, most people exchanged Eid greetings from a safe distance while others hugged and said 'Eid Mubarak'.

After a sumptuous feast, wheels were out on the road in the city decked up in festive lights. Small gatherings of family and friends at parks, Corniche area, malls and restaurants were the order of the day. Residents also flocked to tourist attractions, which buzzed with events and activities.

Abdul Hasani, a resident, said that the festive atmosphere was the best after years of subdued Eid. "We have planned outings with friends. We will be visiting Yas and Hudayriyat islands. We surely won't be missing out on the fireworks.

"This is for the first time in two years, that families are enjoying a near-normal Eid. But we are taking the necessary precautions to avoid another revisit of the strict restrictions if Covid-19 cases shoot up again," said the father of two children who work as an engineer.

Ahmed Moosa, a marketing executive at a private firm, has a packed schedule for the holidays.

"We are a group of friends catching up on the first day of Eid. We will spend some time at the theme parks, head to Layali Yas Concerts, then a trip to Al Ain and camping at Jebel Hafeet, and then straight to Dubai, where we have planned some places to visit. We have all decided to unwind and relax before the grind begins after the holidays."