Look: Massive crowd attends Eid prayer at Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

The moon could not be spotted with the naked eye due to dusty weather
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Worshippers performed Eid Al Fitr prayer in Makkah and Medina on Monday morning.
In Makkah, the prayer was performed at the Grand Holy Mosque and led by Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid.
In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque. The prayer was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region; and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region.
The imams who led the prayer congratulated Muslims on the blessed Eid Al Fitr, praying to Allah to accept their fasting, prayers, charity and good deeds.
