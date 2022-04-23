UAE: Another Emirate announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

The break will start from Saturday, April 30

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 4:25 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Saturday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector.

It will be a nine-day long break this Eid Al Fitr in Ras Al Khaimah starting from Saturday, April 30, and until Friday, May 6.

When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break for public sector.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

ALSO READ:

This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.