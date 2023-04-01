Ramadan recipe of the day: Turkish dish Kayseri

For Chef Mohamed Ourad, hailing from Turkey, cooking was a celebration right from when he was a child. Helping his father to run his restaurant to travelling around the world, it is the passion for cooking that has driven him to innovate continuously.

The brain behind the restaurant Asil, he likes to cook authentic Turkish dishes. He shares the recipe of Kayseri, a dish from Central Anatolia that reminds him of his home. “It is Turkish mini dumplings stuffed with minced beef, rich tomato sauce and creamy yoghurt,” he said.

Manti dough ingredients:

500g of white flour

250ml of water

5g salt

Stuffing ingredients:

One piece of onion

500g of minced beef

100g of lamb fat

5g salt

5g oregano

2g chili flakes

2g black pepper

Tomato sauce ingredients:

Two fresh beef tomatoes

500g of canned tomatoes

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 sprig of celery

5g salt

3g of oregano

1g of white pepper

Pinch of sugar

Yoghurt recipe:

200g of thick yoghurt

Pinch of salt

50ml of water



Method:

Whisk them till you get a consistent texture. Prepare the dough and cut it into 6cm squares. Put 20g of the stuffing in the middle of the dough and fold them from the four corners toward the middle. Poach the dumplings in salted boiling water to your liking (chef’s recommendation al dente).

Sautee the dumplings with butter, oregano and chilli flakes. Prepare the tomato sauce and put it on a hot plate, then place the dumplings in the tomato sauce. Decorate it with yoghurt.

