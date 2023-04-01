UAE

Ramadan recipe of the day: Turkish dish Kayseri

The dish from Central Anatolia reminds Chef Mohamed Ourad of his home

by

Nasreen Abdulla

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 5:41 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 5:42 PM

For Chef Mohamed Ourad, hailing from Turkey, cooking was a celebration right from when he was a child. Helping his father to run his restaurant to travelling around the world, it is the passion for cooking that has driven him to innovate continuously.

The brain behind the restaurant Asil, he likes to cook authentic Turkish dishes. He shares the recipe of Kayseri, a dish from Central Anatolia that reminds him of his home. “It is Turkish mini dumplings stuffed with minced beef, rich tomato sauce and creamy yoghurt,” he said.

Manti dough ingredients:

  • 500g of white flour
  • 250ml of water
  • 5g salt

Stuffing ingredients:

  • One piece of onion
  • 500g of minced beef
  • 100g of lamb fat
  • 5g salt
  • 5g oregano
  • 2g chili flakes
  • 2g black pepper

Tomato sauce ingredients:

  • Two fresh beef tomatoes
  • 500g of canned tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 1 sprig of celery
  • 5g salt
  • 3g of oregano
  • 1g of white pepper
  • Pinch of sugar

Yoghurt recipe:

  • 200g of thick yoghurt
  • Pinch of salt
  • 50ml of water

Method:

Whisk them till you get a consistent texture. Prepare the dough and cut it into 6cm squares. Put 20g of the stuffing in the middle of the dough and fold them from the four corners toward the middle. Poach the dumplings in salted boiling water to your liking (chef’s recommendation al dente).

Sautee the dumplings with butter, oregano and chilli flakes. Prepare the tomato sauce and put it on a hot plate, then place the dumplings in the tomato sauce. Decorate it with yoghurt.

Nasreen Abdulla
Nasreen Abdulla

