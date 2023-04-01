Ramadan in Dubai: Police to give away 11,000 Iftar meals to workers in special campaign

The authorities are also conducting awareness workshops to educate the workers on their rights and responsibilities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 4:21 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 5:18 PM

The Dubai Police recently launched a community awareness campaign, aiming to distribute 11,000 Iftar meals to workers this holy month of Ramadan.

Held in partnership with Talabat-UAE, the Ramadan Al Khair (Ramadan of Goodness) drive comes as part of the authorities efforts to bolster security and raise the community's awareness of laws and public safety measures in Dubai.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department at the Dubai Police's General Department of Community Happiness, said the drive also seeks to promote the values of compassion, interdependence, and solidarity.

"The distribution of Iftar meals is an ideal opportunity to promote and spread the culture and awareness of safety and security among labourers," Al Falasi said.

The workshop, he added, are done in Urdu and Hindi. Al Falasi pointed out that this campaign will also help keep the communication channels open and establish trust between the police and the workers.

Seventy-four volunteers have so far come forward — clocking 66 hours — to help the police with the campaign, said Lt Salma Al Marri, general coordinator of the 'Ramadan Al Khair' drive.

Tatiana Rahal, managing director of Talabat UAE, said: "We are honoured to partner with the Dubai Police to support the noble ‘Ramadan Al Khair’ campaign...This initiative reflects the Dubai Police's societal and humanitarian role and the efforts of the UAE in spreading the spirit of giving and tolerance among all segments of society."

Capt Hamad Al Shamsi, head of the Labour Rights Section at the General Department of Human Rights, added that their team works all year round to support awareness efforts through educational initiatives, programmes, and field visits.

