Ramadan in UAE: Amazon, UAE Food Bank team up to donate and deliver Iftar to needy

Rahma talks about her transition and how she found her peace Islam
Amazon has announced the launch of ‘Iftar on Wheels’, a meal donation programme that will support thousands of families in the UAE during Ramadan.
The company will utilise its scale, logistics, and technology to reach people in need and spread the joy of the season among local communities.
The programme is in partnership with the UAE Food Bank and continues Amazon's tradition of helping underprivileged families through a combination of monetary donations, delivery services, and volunteer support.
Manal Obaid Yaroof, Chairperson of UAE Food Bank Steering Committee, said, "Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ is a great way to deliver meals directly to thousands of families in need. Leveraging the power of Amazon’s technology, people, and the company’s vast delivery network, the programme will help us reach out to even more families across the country."
Hundreds of Amazon employees across the UAE will engage in event organisation, packing and delivering food, and sharing in the iftar events.
Prashant Saran, Director of Operations, Amazon MENA, said, "This year, we are launching ‘Iftar on Wheels’, a programme that utilises our logistics, delivery and people networks to deliver thousands of meals to families in need across the UAE."
Over the past four years, Amazon has delivered millions of meals to underserved communities in the Middle East & North Africa region, laddering up to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 to achieve ‘Zero Hunger’.
Nur Nakdali, Capacity Planning Manager, Amazon UAE, said, "Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ programme gives me a great opportunity to put my work skills and resources to the best possible use – bringing smiles to those in need."
ALSO READ:
Rahma talks about her transition and how she found her peace Islam
The group has distributed 12,700 packs of food so far and is looking to distribute more than 150,000 meals
Hours of fasting will gradually increase throughout the month
Many of them feel this year's holy month is special as it coincides with Lent, a time when several Christians also fast
Not following rules and leaving vehicles in undesignated areas obstruct traffic flow
The Dubai Ruler hosted an Iftar banquet for the guests at Za’abeel Palace
Users can donate Dh3 towards the initiative every time they book a ride
Drivers are urged to stop driving when they feel fatigued, while pedestrians are warned against jaywalking