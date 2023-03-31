Ramadan in UAE: Amazon, UAE Food Bank team up to donate and deliver Iftar to needy

Hundreds of employees will engage in packing and delivering meals across the country

by Michael Gomes Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 8:49 PM

Amazon has announced the launch of ‘Iftar on Wheels’, a meal donation programme that will support thousands of families in the UAE during Ramadan.

The company will utilise its scale, logistics, and technology to reach people in need and spread the joy of the season among local communities.

The programme is in partnership with the UAE Food Bank and continues Amazon's tradition of helping underprivileged families through a combination of monetary donations, delivery services, and volunteer support.

Manal Obaid Yaroof, Chairperson of UAE Food Bank Steering Committee, said, "Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ is a great way to deliver meals directly to thousands of families in need. Leveraging the power of Amazon’s technology, people, and the company’s vast delivery network, the programme will help us reach out to even more families across the country."

Hundreds of Amazon employees across the UAE will engage in event organisation, packing and delivering food, and sharing in the iftar events.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations, Amazon MENA, said, "This year, we are launching ‘Iftar on Wheels’, a programme that utilises our logistics, delivery and people networks to deliver thousands of meals to families in need across the UAE."

Over the past four years, Amazon has delivered millions of meals to underserved communities in the Middle East & North Africa region, laddering up to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 to achieve ‘Zero Hunger’.

Nur Nakdali, Capacity Planning Manager, Amazon UAE, said, "Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ programme gives me a great opportunity to put my work skills and resources to the best possible use – bringing smiles to those in need."

