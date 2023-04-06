Ramadan in UAE: Union Coop contributes Dh10 million towards 1 Billion Meals drive

Objective of campaign is to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 8:52 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 8:53 PM

Union Cooperative Society announced its contribution of Dh10 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Union Coop pledged to contribute Dh10 million over a period of 5 years to support the campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and its objectives of providing a food safety net for underprivileged communities in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as supporting vulnerable groups including victims of natural disasters and conflicts around the world.

Union Coop’s contribution to the campaign is part of a wide response from individuals, institutions and businesses, and a testament to the values of giving, generosity and solidarity deep-rooted in the UAE community.

Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of Union Cooperative Society said: “It is an honour to contribute to “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign and its food aid endowment fund, which highlights the UAE’s leading role in global humanitarian and charity efforts and as a key contributor to sustainable development around the world. The UAE has established its position as a role model responding and extending help during global crises.”

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted measures that support the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Donation channels

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

ALSO READ: