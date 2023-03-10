Ramadan in UAE: Dubai announces reduced school hours for the holy month

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) made the announcement on Friday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 2:10 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 2:51 PM

School timings in Dubai during Ramadan should not exceed more than five hours of instruction time, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced on Friday.

Lalitha Suresh, principal at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai told Khaleej Times they will hold a consultation with the parents to determine the actual timings and submit it to the KDHA.

Some schools have set a 7.45am to 12.45pm schedule from Monday to Thursday; and the usual school timing on Fridays.

More to follow