Ramadan in UAE: Dubai announces reduced school hours for the holy month

Ronan Diego de Oliviera says that the holy month can be one of the healthiest in the year with the right mindset
School timings in Dubai during Ramadan should not exceed more than five hours of instruction time, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced on Friday.
Lalitha Suresh, principal at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai told Khaleej Times they will hold a consultation with the parents to determine the actual timings and submit it to the KDHA.
Some schools have set a 7.45am to 12.45pm schedule from Monday to Thursday; and the usual school timing on Fridays.
