Ramadan in UAE: Careem participates in 1 Billion Meals campaign through its smart app

Users can donate Dh3 towards the initiative every time they book a ride

File photo

By WAM Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:38 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:40 PM

Careem announced its support of the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Users of Careem app, available on Google's Play store, Apple's App store and Huawei's AppGallery, will be able to donate Dh3 towards the drive every time they book a ride through the app.

Users in the UAE will also be able to donate any amount when ordering food, through a special feature in the Careem app, supporting the campaign and its objective of providing food aid to the world's most underprivileged populations.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder, Careem, said, "We have a responsibility towards underprivileged communities, and it is a great opportunity to enable our customers to participate and pay it forward during the holy month of Ramadan through the campaign, which embodies the UAE's humanitarian mission."

Further establishing the UAE's leading position in humanitarian work, regionally and internationally, the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign helps establish the role of endowment as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity, and contributes to the global endeavour to fight and eradicate hunger in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to donating through the Careem app, the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word "Meal" to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the "Donations" tab.

ALSO READ: