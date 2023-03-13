Ramadan 2023: UAE announces official work hours for private sector employees

Residents around the country are preparing to usher in the month in full swing, as this year marks the first in four years that it will be observed without Covid restrictions
The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the official work timings for private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The ministry said the number of work hours would be reduced by two during the holy month.
In a circular issued in this regard, the ministry said: “In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during the days of Ramadan.”
Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had issued a circular setting the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the employees of federal authorities based on a related UAE Cabinet resolution.
According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm on Friday.
