Ramadan in UAE: President announces remote work for federal employees during holy month

Sheikh Mohamed has also announced remote working hours for students in universities and public schools on Fridays

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 3:49 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:01 PM

Under the directive of the President of the UAE, 70 per cent of federal employees will work remotely on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan. The rest of the staff will be working on site during the entire month.

On Wednesday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed that the federal government employees shifts would be 70% remote and 30% in person attendance during the month.

He has also announced remote working hours for students in universities and public schools on Fridays. This will be carried out taking into account the dates of pre-determined physical exams.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the employees of federal authorities.

According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Friday.

FAHR had stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan in line with their specific requirements.

ALSO READ: