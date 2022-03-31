Ramadan 2022: Suhoor on the beach, iftar with lions; Abu Dhabi readies for the holy month

Iftar tents have been set up at various locations in the Emirate, including mosques and homes following approval from authorities

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 5:49 PM

With Ramadan set to begin this weekend, Abu Dhabi has a host of Iftar options including one under the stars and another at Al Ain Zoo in the company of wild animals.

Abu Dhabi residents, families and businesses are also preparing physically and spiritually to observe the holy month.

After two years of Covid restrictions Muslim families are looking forward to observing Ramadan traditions such as Iftar and Suhoor in a big way. Gatherings, particularly for iftar, had been strictly prohibited during the previous two Ramadans as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

“I am happy that the Covid-19 situation has improved. We are planning to host big Iftar and Suhoor meals with family and friends this time around,” said Egyptian father Muhammad Salem, who owns a business in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah Industrial area.

“Ramadan is a month of fasting, family gatherings and exchanging gifts. I have many relatives here and we are keen on going back to our roots and traditions during Ramadan.”

Ugandan expat Hassan Mulumba, a 28-year-old bachelor, who has been an Abu Dhabi resident for five years says he’s looking forward to visiting Iftar tents for ending his fast.

“I don’t have a family here and I have always been breaking my fast at Iftar tents except for the two previous years when these tents were banned due to Covid-19,” said Mulumba, adding that he was happy that the restrictions on Ramadan gatherings for Iftar and Suhoor had been relaxed.

“I always enjoy breaking fast in a group with fellow Muslims. It strengthens brotherhood and depicts the spirit of Ramadan.”

Iftar tents have been set up at various locations of Abu Dhabi, including mosques and near people's residence following approval from authorities.

Shops, especially those selling food products, fruits and vegetables, are stocking up on foodstuff to meet demand during Ramadan.

Indian expat Rashid Kuttoth, 55, working at Coast Star Fruits and Vegetable shop along Muroor Road in Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times, that they were prepared to meet the demand for food items.

“We have stocked enough products for this weekend as we expect a big demand for fruits and vegetables during the first days of Ramadan,” he said.

“We placed orders to our suppliers to ensure fruits and vegetables are available in abundancy for our customers.”

Kuttoth noted that watermelons are in high demand from residents breaking their fast.

Here are some great options to enjoy Iftar, Suhoor:

Suhoor on the beach at Park Hyatt

The white sands, calm waters and starlit Saadiyat sky beckon residents to a luxurious Bedouin-style pre-Ramadan Suhoor experience at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas.

On the menu for ‘Suhoor on the Beach’ from 9pm to 1am is gourmet Arabic or French style Suhoor tea, alongside live Arabic music with Oud or Qanoon performances.

Iftar with the lions at Al Ain Zoo

For the first time, you can celebrate Iftar with lions and other wild animals bang in the middle of Al Ain.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has arranged a special Iftar programme to help people break their fast in the company of lions at Al Ain Zoo.

‘Iftar with the Lions’ in the world’s largest man-made safari park, promises an unforgettable (and unbelievable!) evening for groups of 4 to 12 people in a luxuriously wild setting over 30 days.

