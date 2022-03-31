Public parking is subject to fees during some hours
A three-day weekend has been announced for government employees in Umm Al Quwain during the holy month of Ramadan.
This came as authorities in the Emirate announced the official working hours during the holy month. Employees will work from 9am till 2.30pm Monday to Thursday.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will serve as the weekend during Ramadan for government employees in the Emirate. The timings and the three-day weekend are as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
Umm Al Quwain, along with the rest of the Emirates, had transitioned into a shorter workweek from the beginning of 2022. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country. Sharjah had adopted a three-day weekend.
Authorities had earlier announced the work timings for government and private sectors in the country during Ramadan.
Federal UAE government entities will remain open from 9am till 2.30pm during the holy month, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, they will remain open from 9am to 12 noon.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that work timings would be reduced by two hours daily for private sector employees.
As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based. The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet on Friday, April 1, for this.
Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.
