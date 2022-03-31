Ramadan 2022: UAE moon-sighting committee to meet tomorrow

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Rules to display Iftar snacks in front of Sharjah eateries announced
The practice was banned in the Emirate in 2020 and 2021 as a Covid safety measure
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet on Friday, April 1, (29th Sha'ban), after the Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
The committee will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, along with a number of senior officials.
The Shariah courts nationwide will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the moon-sighting committee with the findings.
