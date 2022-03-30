Ramadan 2022: UAE announces Covid safety rules for Taraweeh, Tahajjud prayers

Worshippers must maintain a one-metre distance while offering prayers

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 5:51 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 5:54 PM

Authorities in the UAE have announced the Covid safety rules that must be followed during the holy month of Ramadan. The protocols cover safety rules that must be observed inside mosques during Taraweeh and other prayers.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the safety protocols during a media briefing on Wednesday:

— Canned water may be distributed among worshippers in mosques. The practice was suspended over the last two holy months as a Covid safety measure.

— Taraweeh prayers may be hosted at mosques throughout the holy month, and Tahajjud in the last 10 days.

— Worshippers must maintain a one-metre distance while offering prayers, including Taraweeeh and Tahajjud.

— The time between Azan (first call for prayer) and Iqamah (second call) for the Isha prayer will be 20 minutes.

— The total duration to perform the Isha and the Taraweeh prayers at mosques has been capped at 45 minutes.

— The Taraweeh prayer will begin immediately after the post-Isha voluntary prayer is performed.

— The duration of Tahajjud prayers has been capped at 45 minutes.

