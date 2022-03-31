Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Covid safety rules for Iftar tents announced in Abu Dhabi

The pardon is to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.
Abu Dhabi has announced Covid safety rules that must be followed for setting up Iftar tents during the holy month of Ramadan.
On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic announced that permits are mandatory for setting up the tents.
As the Emirates witnessed a steady decline in the new confirmed cases of Covid-19, authorities have eased most of the pandemic related restrictions.
The Emergency community members have approved several preventive measures for the holy month, covering religious and social activities, to safeguard public health and protect all community members.
Here is all you need to know about Covid rules in Abu Dhabi:
— Only permitted government and licensed entities are allowed to have Ramadan tents
— Observe social distancing, wear face mask and bring personal prayer mat at mosque
— Wear suitable safety equipment when distributing Ramadan meals
— Use electronic payment methods where possible for donations and gifts
— Covid-19 patients should consult a doctor before fasting
— Use digital platforms to send greetings where possible
— Take extra consideration of high-risk people at public and family gatherings
— Group iftar and suhur gatherings advised to be limited to family members that live in the same house
— Observe event-specific precautions when attending markets
— Mandatory wearing of face masks when indoors
— Observe social distancing
— Regularly wash and sanitise hands
— Frequently sanitise surfaces and equipment
