Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Covid safety rules for Iftar tents announced in Abu Dhabi

Only permitted government and licensed entities are allowed to have tents

File

By Web Desk Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 6:19 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 6:33 PM

Abu Dhabi has announced Covid safety rules that must be followed for setting up Iftar tents during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic announced that permits are mandatory for setting up the tents.

As the Emirates witnessed a steady decline in the new confirmed cases of Covid-19, authorities have eased most of the pandemic related restrictions.

The Emergency community members have approved several preventive measures for the holy month, covering religious and social activities, to safeguard public health and protect all community members.

Here is all you need to know about Covid rules in Abu Dhabi:

Measures relating to religious practices and activities:

— Only permitted government and licensed entities are allowed to have Ramadan tents

— Observe social distancing, wear face mask and bring personal prayer mat at mosque

— Wear suitable safety equipment when distributing Ramadan meals

— Use electronic payment methods where possible for donations and gifts

— Covid-19 patients should consult a doctor before fasting

Measures relating to social activities:

— Use digital platforms to send greetings where possible

— Take extra consideration of high-risk people at public and family gatherings

— Group iftar and suhur gatherings advised to be limited to family members that live in the same house

— Observe event-specific precautions when attending markets

General precautionary and preventative measures:

— Mandatory wearing of face masks when indoors

— Observe social distancing

— Regularly wash and sanitise hands

— Frequently sanitise surfaces and equipment

ALSO READ: