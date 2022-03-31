Ramadan in UAE: Mild to relatively hot weather predicted for holy month

Number of hours from call for Fajr prayer to sunset at the beginning of the month to reach 13 hours and 46 minutes

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 4:38 PM

Ramadan is set to begin at the start of April this year. This period is considered to be part of the first transitional period (spring) between winter and summer, according to forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Thursday that the weather during Ramadan is expected to be mild to relatively hot during the day in most of the regions in the first half of the month.

The weather will become relatively hot to hot during the daytime in the second half of the month and mild to pleasant temperatures during the night and early morning hours.

According to the climatic statistics for the month of April, the mean maximum temperatures range between 32 and 36°C, and the highest maximum temperatures reach approximately 46°C over some internal areas by afternoon.

“While the mean minimum temperatures range between 20 and 23°C, and the lowest minimum temperature reaches approximately 5°C, recorded over some mountainous or internal areas in the early morning hours,” said the NCM report.

“During this period, the Siberian high-pressure system gradually weakens and declines, especially in the second half of the month.”

According to forecasters, the region is affected by a passing low-pressure trough system, as low pressure extends from the west or the east, accompanied by a deep upper air low-pressure trough, increasing the chance of rainy clouds over the country.

The number of hours from the call for Fajr prayer to sunset at the beginning of the month will reach approximately 13 hours and 46 minutes, increasing gradually to the end of Ramadan, reaching approximately 14 hours and 30 minutes, depending on Abu Dhabi city and the surrounding areas.

The long-term forecast for April indicates that the rainfall amount will be less than the average, as the average amount of rain in this month over the country is 7.4 mm, and the highest amount of rain recorded during this month is 247.4 mm over Wadi Sheha in 2019.

The relative humidity during April decreases slightly, especially in the last quarter of the month, although the chances of fog and mist formation remain during the morning hours.

The mean maximum relative humidity ranges between 62% to 82% during the night and early morning hours, while the mean minimum relative humidity ranges between 18% to 28% during the day and by afternoon.

The prevailing winds during night and morning are southeasterly, and in the afternoon and evening are northwesterly winds (land and sea breeze). The wind speed increases because of the deepening of pressure systems, which leads to blowing dust and dust at times.

The maximum wind speed (Gust wind) was recorded 137 (km/h) over Al Ain Airport in 2003, and the mean wind speed is 13 km/h.

