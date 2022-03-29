Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Ajman Ruler pardons 82 prisoners

KHDA has called on schools to reduce assignments during the holy month
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 82 prisoners of various nationalities, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The pardon is a gesture by the Ruler of Ajman to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, has commended Ajman Ruler's noble gesture, which aimed at bringing happiness to people and ensuring social cohesion.
