Ramadan 2022 in UAE: RAK Ruler pardons 345 prisoners ahead of holy month

Fatwa council reveals compensation to be paid if one misses a fast
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 345 prisoners ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
This initiative reflects Sheikh Saud’s keenness to help inmates start a new life and bring joy and happiness to their families during these holy days.
On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and head of the Judicial Council, issued directives to speed up the release of the pardoned inmates in co-ordination with the emirate’s law enforcement authorities.
The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that this noble gesture of Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates the opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones in this holy month.
ALSO READ:
Fatwa council reveals compensation to be paid if one misses a fast
Ramadan 20225 days ago
New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Some crooks send e-mails or put up social media posts, seeking help from residents
Ramadan 20226 days ago
Employers can decide the working hours of employees who work in shifts
Ramadan 20226 days ago
The crescent moon will be monitored on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Timings of Imsak and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 20221 week ago