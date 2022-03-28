Ramadan 2022 in UAE: RAK Ruler pardons 345 prisoners ahead of holy month

Directives have been issued to speed up the release of the pardoned inmates

By Wam Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 7:34 PM

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 345 prisoners ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This initiative reflects Sheikh Saud’s keenness to help inmates start a new life and bring joy and happiness to their families during these holy days.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and head of the Judicial Council, issued directives to speed up the release of the pardoned inmates in co-ordination with the emirate’s law enforcement authorities.

The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that this noble gesture of Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates the opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones in this holy month.

ALSO READ: