Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 659 inmates ahead of holy month

Timings of Imsak and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset
Ramadan 2022
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 659 inmates from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, confirmed that the gesture is part of the Dubai Ruler's keenness to give inmates a second chance and help them reunite with their families.
Al Humaidan added that the Public Prosecution has begun coordinating with the General Command of the Dubai Police to implement the amnesty order and release the inmates so they can join their families as soon as possible.
Ramadan 2022
The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
Ramadan 2022
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 2022
The Eid clothing initiative benefited 165,000 people
Ramadan 2022
Up to 20,000 goods will be part of the special offer
Ramadan 2022
Pavilions will be filled with perfect Ramadan and Eid gift items as well as everything you need for the home during the season
Ramadan 2022
This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan
Ramadan 2022
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 2022