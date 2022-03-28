Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Khalifa pardons 540 prisoners ahead of holy month

The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 540 inmates from correctional and penal facilities ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
The gesture is part of the UAE President's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.
It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.
The practice to pardon prisoners ahead of the holy month is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.
