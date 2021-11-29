UAE Golden Jubilee: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 672 prisoners

Move was announced on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day

By Wam Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 4:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 672 prisoners from penal and correctional institutions in the emirate.

The move was announced on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day.

