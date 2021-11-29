UAE Golden Jubilee: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 672 prisoners

National Day celebration: UAE retailer to give away Dh2.5 million to over 5,000 shoppers
Every day 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2
Year of the 50th2 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 672 prisoners from penal and correctional institutions in the emirate.
The move was announced on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day.
More details to follow
