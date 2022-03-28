Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sharjah Ruler pardons 210 prisoners ahead of holy month

New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 inmates from punitive and reformative institutions ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
The gesture is part of the Ruler's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his deepest gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for the generous pardon, which comes out of His Highness’ keenness to support the family entity in Sharjah, bringing joy to the hearts of the convicts’ families in these holy days.
It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.
Al Shamsi hoped the pardon would motivate the prisoners and help them to lead a better life.
The practice to pardon prisoners ahead of the holy month is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.
