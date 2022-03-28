Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Abu Dhabi begins process to release 540 pardoned prisoners ahead of holy month

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 11:40 AM

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has said that it has started the process of implementing the President's pardon on 540 prisoners.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, today announced a presidential pardon just before the holy month of Ramadan.

The process is taking place in coordination with relevant authorities, and is being expedited so that prisoners can reach their families in time for the holy month.

Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that the President's decision of granting them a pardon reflects the holistic vision of achieving a decent and stable life for the people of the country and for those who reside here.

He added that the opportunity given to inmates to benefit from being well-behaved, should also help them abide by the law and avoid committing a crime again.

He also appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in preserving the rights and freedoms for all members of society, and ensuring justice.

