Paid parking zones in Sharjah will be free to use from the first day of Eid Al Fitr till May 5, 2022, Sharjah Municipality announced today.

The parking will be free from Shawwal 1, which means that if the crescent moon of the next Islamic month is spotted on Saturday (Ramadan 29), the parking will be free from Sunday (May 1). If not, then parking will be free from Monday (May 2) till Thursday.

This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 in UAE, as per astronomical calculations.

The municipality statement added that there is no free parking for 7-day parking zones, including Fridays and official holidays, which are identified by blue parking signs.