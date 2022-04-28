Long Eid Al Fitr holidays in Dubai: 7 days of free parking announced

Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 3:43 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:08 PM

Dubai motorists could get up to seven days of free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced parking fees will be free of charge (except for multi-story parking) from April 30 until May 6, 2022. Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7.

RTA announced the business hours of all its public transport services during the long Eid Al Fitr holiday this year, including customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit means, and service provider centres (technical testing).

UAE has announced a long Eid Al Fitr break this year, with up to nine days off for government workers and five days for private sector workers.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from April 30 to May 8. They will resume duty on May 9, 2022.

Service provider centres (technical testing) will be closed from April 30 to May 7.