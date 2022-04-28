Eid Al Fitr holiday travel rush in UAE: Easy check-in facility for Emirates passengers

Dubai -based carrier ramps up efforts to make travel easier ahead of the long break

File

By WAM Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 2:25 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 2:35 PM

With the Eid travel rush just around the corner, Dubai-based Emirates airline is set to welcome more than 700,000 travellers in Terminal 3 at DXB this holiday period.

Travellers based in Ajman and the Northern Emirates can skip the queues at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and take advantage of the airline’s Ajman check-in facility - now open round the clock.

Customers can also check in up to 24 hours ahead of their flight, and up to four hours before departure.

Emirates has also been working with the Ajman Transport Authority to expand the bus schedule to DXB. The services include an enhanced check-in experience, complete with medical document checks, boarding passes and they can also fully check-in their baggage ahead of their convenient bus trip to DXB, bypassing queues and moving directly to the gate.

Here are a few things travellers need to keep in mind:

> Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel

> Once checked in, passengers are advised to ensure they arrive to their boarding gate on time

> Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure

> Emirates will not be able to accept passengers reporting late to the boarding gate for travel

> Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule and to avoid any impact on operations

The busy travel period is expected to start on April 29, with the highest volume of travellers on the weekend before Eid, but travel is expected to remain high until May 9 and across the two weekends.

ALSO READ:

The most popular destinations for UAE travellers getting away or visiting friends and family for Eid include London, Istanbul, Manila, Cairo, Paris, Casablanca, New York and Los Angeles.