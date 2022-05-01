Eid Al Fitr 2022 in UAE: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain shows to light up Downtown

LED show will be projected at 8pm every day during the long Eid weekend

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 5:21 PM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 5:25 PM

UAE residents and visitors will be treated to a brand-new light show on the world’s tallest tower and a new Dubai Fountain show during the upcoming long Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The never seen before shows are perfectly choreographed to LED lights will illuminate Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Additionally, there will be a Dubai Fountain show -- taking place every night of the long Eid weekend at 8pm.

"Both the shows’ stylish choreography blends masterfully with the stunning Dubai Fountain to give onlookers an unforgettable experience," a statement issued today said.

The shows at The Dubai Fountain will also run at extra timings during the long weekend.

Visitors to Downtown Dubai can catch Fountain Shows between 2pm-5pm in the afternoon, with shows running every hour and late afternoon and evening shows will run from 6:00pm-11:00pm with one show every 30 minutes.