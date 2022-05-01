Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque prayer timings announced

The generous grant is for children under 18 years
Eid prayers at both Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain will take place tomorrow, Monday, Shawwal 1, 1443 AH / May 2, 2022 AD, at 7:00.
To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public, authorities have urged all worshippers to observe the preventive and precautionary measures approved and issued by the competent authorities in the UAE.
The International Astronomy Center announced on Sunday that the crescent of the Shawwal moon was sighted in Abu Dhabi.
The centre added that the crescent was seen using the technique of astronomical imaging, and the moon could not be spotted with the naked eye due to dusty weather.
