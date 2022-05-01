Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Trucks, labour buses banned from entering Abu Dhabi

The generous grant is for children under 18 years
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police have announced that heavy-duty trucks, lorries, and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
The ban will be enforced on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 1am till noon to enable the smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles during the holy month.
The decision to ban movement will be implemented on all roads and streets of Abu Dhabi, including the island's entrances, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al-Maqta Bridge.
The authorities said that a comprehensive traffic plan would be implemented that includes the deployment of patrols on all roads and intensified monitoring through smart systems to provide smooth flow.
The police have urged drivers of heavy-duty trucks to adhere to the schedule and to contribute to making the Emirate's roads safer during the Eid celebration.
ALSO READ:
The generous grant is for children under 18 years
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Tadweer to deploy extra staff and equipment for effective waste management
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
Authorities urge people to follow rules for everyone's safety
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Most Islamic countries to mark the festival on May 2
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
A clinical dietitian reveals tips to ensure a healthy transition after the Holy Month
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Some budget-friendly last-minute Eid shopping places in Dubai
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Tips to help you enjoy your Eid food without any gastro problems
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
Some treats to prepare on the day
Ramadan 202221 hours ago